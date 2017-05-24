Some musicians cancel concerts after Manchester blast

NEW YORK (AP) — The suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has shaken the music world, with some artists canceling upcoming gigs and others planning to go ahead as planned.

Blondie canceled a Tuesday night concert in London "as a mark of respect" for the victims at the Manchester Arena. Take That also canceled a Tuesday night concert in Liverpool and May 25-27 dates in Manchester.

It remained unclear whether Grande would perform in her next scheduled show in London on Thursday. A person close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity said her tour was not canceled.

A number of music acts with upcoming summer gigs in Europe say they don't plan to change their plans, including Guns N' Roses, Phil Collins and Iron Maiden.