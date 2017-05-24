NYC tightens security after concert blast in England

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they have tightened security at high-profile locations "out of an abundance of caution" following the deadly explosion in Manchester, England.

New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said in a statement Tuesday that New Yorkers may see "heavy weapons teams," explosive detection dogs and counterterrorism officers.

Authorities also are conducting random bag checks at New York City transit locations.

Donald says the NYPD Intelligence Bureau "continues to be in regular contact" with its partners overseas.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's also directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations statewide. That includes airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.