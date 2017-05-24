Parents weigh in on concert fears after Manchester

In light of the deadly terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, parents around the world are weighing in on where they stand in allowing tweens and teens to attend music events in stadiums and at festivals.

Summer's big for music but some parents — especially those in Paris and other areas targeted by terrorists in the past — are reconsidering the concert going rite of passage. Others say they won't allow fear to win.

The youngest victim in Manchester who is among 22 dead was 8 years old. A suicide bomber's blast sparked a stampede of young concertgoers.