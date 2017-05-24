Bill could turn back page, return power to Texas board of ed

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Legislature is close to giving the state's often-combative Board of Education broader veto power over textbooks used across America's second-largest state.

A bill already approved in the state Senate and up for a House vote Tuesday lets the board's 15 elected members reject textbook content deemed not "suitable for the subject and grade level."

Critics worry it weakens limits in place since 1995, which only allow the board to seek edits to textbooks so they better align with Texas curriculum. Even with those, board ideological battles over textbooks and curriculum have long made national headlines.

Texas' textbook market is large enough to affect material in other states.

The proposal's sponsor doesn't think it'll spark board cultural wars, but admits some will "try to stretch" it.