Minute silence at Europa League final after Manchester bomb

STOCKHOLM (AP) — European soccer's ruling body says there will be a minute's silence before Manchester United plays Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday as a mark of respect for victims of the bombing in Manchester.

UEFA says "the opening ceremony will also be considerably reduced" in Stockholm after the attack on Monday in Manchester. At least 22 people were killed when an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as the performance ended.

Manchester United players observed a minute's silence for the victims at a morning training session on Tuesday before flying to Sweden.