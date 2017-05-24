AP Exclusive: Mixed emotions for Dixon after armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — IndyCar driver Scott Dixon is speaking publicly for the first time about being robbed at gunpoint hours after winning the pole for this weekend's Indianapolis 500.

Dixon and retired IndyCar great Dario Franchitti were robbed at a Taco Bell drive-thru on Sunday night not far from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Two teenage boys were later arrested by police.

Dixon tells The Associated Press the incident was "shocking" and made him "feel really small again."

He says the biggest thing was simply hoping that everything would turn out OK.

