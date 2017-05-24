Journalists march to demand return of Mexican tv journalist

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Journalists in the Mexican state of Michoacan are marching to demand the return of a journalist abducted last week.

Relatives of Salvador Adame also joined the march in Michoacan's capital Morelia.

Michoacan's state prosecutor's office said in a statement Monday that it has joined federal police and the military in searching for Adame, the owner and director of the local channel 6TV. It says it has no record of reports from Adame about receiving threats.

Adame was grabbed by armed men and forced into a vehicle Thursday night in the city of Nueva Italia, part of a violence-plagued region.

The abduction came on the heels of the murder of prominent journalist Javier Valdez in Culiacan, Sinaloa state. Valdez was one of six journalists killed this year in Mexico.