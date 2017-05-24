  1. Home
Dark money comes with a twist in Virginia's statewide races

By ALAN SUDERMAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/05/24 00:13

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In Virginia's closely watched statewide political contests, so-called "dark money" comes with a few ironic twists.

Republicans Ed Gillespie and Jill Holtzman Vogel are being attacked by mysterious funds, but also have their own ties to nonprofits that have spent untold millions in untraceable money attacking politicians, often with aggressive ads.

And Tom Perriello, who has long called for greater transparency in political funding, has received $230,000 in anonymous donations from a nonprofit he helped start. That makes it one of his single biggest donors in his race for governor.

Experts say anonymously funded groups active in campaigns have become commonplace thanks to a series of federal court decisions that loosened campaign finance laws, like the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling.