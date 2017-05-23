The Latest: Intel director won't detail Trump conversation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on investigations into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The nation's intelligence director says he won't comment on a news report that President Donald Trump asked him to publicly deny any collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Dan Coats is testifying Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He was asked about a Washington Post that said Trump asked Coats and Michael Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, to push back against an FBI investigation that's been examining potential coordination between Moscow and the presidential campaign.

Coats did not deny the report but said he didn't want to characterize or comment any private conversations with the president.

___

3:05 a.m.

Former CIA Director John Brennan is set to testify publicly about the intelligence underpinning the Obama administration's conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Brennan could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Brennan's testimony before the House intelligence committee on Tuesday comes one day after Flynn invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination in response to a subpoena from the Senate intelligence committee.

Both the Senate and the House intelligence committees are investigating Flynn and other Trump campaign associates as part of probes into Russia's election meddling. The FBI is also conducting a counterintelligence investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign.