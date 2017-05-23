WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL-SECURITY

STOCKHOLM — After a deadly bombing at a concert in Manchester, UEFA says it has "no specific intelligence" that the Europa League final featuring Manchester United will be a target. SENT: 350 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--Europa League Final-Rooney — So long, Wayne?: Cup final may be Rooney's last United game. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— SOC--Europa League Final-Kluivert — Like father like son: Kluivert hopes for European final goal. By Mike Corder. SENT: 370 words, photos.

OLY--RIO-WHITE ELEPHANTS

RIO DE JANEIRO — A federal prosecutor looking into the Rio de Janeiro Olympics says many of the venues "are white elephants" built with "no planning." Many of the venues are empty, boarded up, and have no tenants or income with the maintenance costs dumped on the federal government. By Stephen Wade and Filipe de Almeida. SENT: 500 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — A Russian anti-doping commission set up by President Vladimir Putin has called for new measures to claw back prize money from drug cheats and to restore trust in Russian athletes. SENT: 300 words.

SOC--RUSSIA-CASH-STRAPPED CLUBS

After years of the state bankrolling big-money transfers and foreign stars< wages, many Russian football clubs are in financial trouble, even as the country prepares to host next year<s World Cup. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 940 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO

BORMIO, Italy — Tom Dumoulin's overall lead could be challenged in Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia, the race's toughest. The 222-kilometer (138-mile) route from Rovetta to Bormio features three strenuous climbs, including the legendary Mortirolo and Stelvio passes. UPCOMING: 350 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-KEYS

PARIS — Madison Keys of the United States talks to The Associated Press about her comeback from wrist surgery and her hopes for the French Open. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos, video by 2000 GMT.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD

JOHANNESBURG — No. 8 Warren Whiteley is the new Springboks captain and coach Allister Coetzee includes eight uncapped players in his squad to prepare for a three-test series against France next month. SENT: 330 words, photo.

OTHER STORIES:

— SOC--Barcelona-Rosell — Ex-Barcelona president Rosell held in money laundering probe. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 400 words, photo.

— TEN--Nuremberg Cup — Kiki Bertens opens her title defense against Katharina Gerlach. SENT: 100 words. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1900 GMT.

— BKN--Spurs-Warriors — Warriors sweep Spurs to make NBA Finals on 12-0 roll. ByRaul Dominguez. SENT: 460 words, photos.

— BKN--Warriors-Advance — Warriors ready for third straight NBA Finals appearance. By Raul Dominguez. SENT: 710 words, photos.

— HKN--Ducks-Predators — Predators reach 1st Stanley Cup Final, oust Ducks in 6 games. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— BBO--MLB Capsules — Panik homers as Giants beat Cubs 6-4. SENT: 1100 words, photos.

