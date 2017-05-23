Germany nabs Taliban suspect accused of killing policeman

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested an Afghan man accused of being a member of the Taliban and participating in the killing of an Afghan police officer.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the 20-year-old, identified only as Omaid N. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested on Friday.

The suspect is accused of joining the Taliban in Afghanistan in or before 2013 and recruiting members for the group. Prosecutors allege that in early 2013 he shot a captured policeman who had been tied to a tree and beaten.

They say that Omaid N. was then supposed to carry out bombings but wasn't prepared to do so and fled via Iran and Turkey to Europe. He arrived in Germany in November 2013.