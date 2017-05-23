  1. Home
Microsoft Surface gets battery boost, more viewing angles

By ANICK JESDANUN , AP Technology Writer,Associated Press
2017/05/23 20:58

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft is refreshing its Surface Pro tablet with longer battery life and more viewing angles for the screen.

The new, fifth-generation device — simply called Surface Pro — won't look or feel drastically different from its predecessor. But Microsoft is hoping its under-the-hood improvements will help it compete with newer laptop-tablet hybrids from Samsung and others.

Microsoft is making the announcement in China, a reflection of the company's expectations of growth there.

The Surface has an optional keyboard cover that turns the tablet into a laptop. Although Microsoft pioneered this type of device, Samsung and others have been making their own, contributing to a 26 percent revenue decline in the Surface business in the most recent quarter.

The new Pro ships in mid-June for about $800.