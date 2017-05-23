Training for dragon boat races in full swing on Bitan waters in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--As the Dragon Boat Festival is just around the corner, teams participating in this year’s dragon boat races have been seen training early mornings these days on waters under the Bitan Suspension Bridge in Xindian, New Taipei City.

As on Monday, more than 10 teams had been training hard since five and six o'clock in the morning when the day just broke. Some teams let out loud sounds as they paddled in unison. Many of the teams are composed of sport-loving white collar workers of both genders. They came together to form teams because they shared the same interest.

They sacrificed their sleeping time and were up before daybreak to arrive at the training site early. They fully utilized a couple of hours before going to work for the workout, and often they also came together after work for other trainings.

Some of the teams had learnt and practiced how to paddle on land during the winter, and began the water training on the river at the beginning of the summer when the Dragon Boat Festival drew near to simulate the real race and get themselves ready for the annual competition.

Each year, almost every city and county in Taiwan will hold their own dragon boat races. One of the most celebrated is the Taipei International Dragon Boat Championship. This year there are 226 teams participating in the event, with the number of total participants reaching 5,700.

So don’t just eat rice dumplings at home, get out and feel the heat and power of the dragon boat races.