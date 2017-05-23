Taipei 101 the top landmark in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei 101 has been picked as the top landmark of Taiwan, followed by Lungshan Temple, and Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

TripAdvisor announces World's Top Landmarks with Travelers' Choice Awards Tuesday, while Taipei 101 has been tapped as the top landmark of Taiwan for three years in a row.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for landmarks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.

Kaohsiung Main Public Library, The Dome of Lights in Kaohsiung metro station, and Anping Tree House in Tainan are among the top 10 landmarks for the first time.



The top 10 landmarks in Taiwan:

1. Taipei 101

2. Lungshan temple

3. Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

4. Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum

5. Kaohsiung Main Public Library,

6. The Dome of Light

7. Paoan Temple

8. Anping Tree House

9. National Revolutionary Martyrs' Shrine

10. Fo Guang Shan Monastery

Top 10 Landmarks in the World:

1. Angkor Wat – Siem Reap, Cambodia

2. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3. Mezquita Cathedral de Cordoba – Cordoba, Spain

4. St. Peter's Basilica – Vatican City, Italy

5. Taj Mahal – Agra, India

6. Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood – St. Petersburg, Russia

7. Great Wall at Mutianyu – Beijing, China

8. Machu Picchu – Machu Picchu, Peru

9. Plaza de Espana – Seville, Spain

10. Duomo di Milano – Milan, Italy