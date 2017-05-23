Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 23, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;31;26;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;SSW;14;82%;87%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;36;27;Plenty of sunshine;38;27;NE;8;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A couple of showers;24;14;Mostly sunny;25;13;W;19;43%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;23;16;Plenty of sunshine;23;16;E;19;74%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;18;10;Variable cloudiness;21;11;NW;14;64%;34%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;13;7;Rain and drizzle;11;6;SSE;20;73%;87%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Unseasonably hot;38;23;SE;13;24%;5%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with some sun;26;13;Cooler with a shower;19;5;NW;25;61%;51%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;27;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NE;20;78%;66%;1

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;26;15;Showers and t-storms;25;15;S;9;58%;65%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;16;12;Spotty showers;18;11;WNW;13;78%;84%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and some clouds;39;23;Plenty of sun;35;19;NW;24;24%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;24;A couple of showers;31;25;S;8;75%;92%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;SW;10;60%;83%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;10;74%;78%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and nice;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;WSW;18;61%;4%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and beautiful;28;14;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;N;15;20%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;25;14;Showers and t-storms;23;11;WNW;12;81%;84%;6

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;25;10;Cooler;17;10;WNW;19;63%;31%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Cloudy;19;9;SE;10;74%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-shower in spots;28;17;Some sun, a shower;26;16;ESE;15;71%;47%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;Mostly cloudy;20;11;NNW;26;59%;44%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;22;10;Fog, then sun;23;11;N;9;65%;23%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;23;10;Partly sunny;25;11;SSE;8;47%;27%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;24;13;Showers and t-storms;21;11;NW;21;72%;65%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;21;15;An afternoon shower;20;16;ESE;8;82%;78%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Spotty a.m. showers;28;16;A shower in places;30;18;WSW;7;35%;46%;7

Busan, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;24;18;Cloudy with showers;23;16;NNE;10;72%;79%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Not as warm;29;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;NNE;12;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;22;14;Rain and drizzle;17;12;S;13;78%;60%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;22;Periods of sun;28;21;SSE;7;64%;27%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;40;30;A p.m. t-storm;40;29;S;13;55%;60%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;17;11;A shower or two;15;11;N;22;83%;77%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;31;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;27;SW;12;78%;92%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A p.m. t-storm;19;10;A morning shower;17;9;WNW;20;69%;41%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;27;23;Sunny and breezy;27;23;NW;23;74%;2%;11

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;E;16;45%;0%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Periods of rain;28;22;Showers around;30;22;S;16;80%;62%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warmer;40;27;Clouds and sun, warm;42;29;NE;8;31%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;16;5;Pleasant and warmer;27;10;SSW;12;30%;10%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;Clouds and sun, hot;38;28;S;12;59%;60%;12

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;32;24;Showers and t-storms;33;24;SSE;11;70%;71%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;20;12;Periods of sun, nice;20;11;ESE;13;73%;3%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with some sun;31;17;Sunny and hot;33;18;N;8;28%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;22;19;Mostly sunny, nice;22;18;ENE;26;71%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;33;25;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;NE;13;82%;56%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Sunny and nice;26;9;SSE;7;56%;5%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;S;20;64%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;18;7;Variable cloudiness;15;7;SW;14;63%;39%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;26;S;11;75%;90%;9

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;Heavy thunderstorms;30;23;N;7;83%;99%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;A shower or two;29;21;NE;25;58%;83%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;41;27;Mostly sunny, warm;41;26;SE;11;20%;1%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;38;25;Partly sunny, warm;39;24;NNE;16;32%;3%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;18;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;ENE;12;64%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;ESE;9;64%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;39;29;Mostly sunny and hot;38;29;N;24;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;22;4;Sunny and nice;21;5;SSW;10;41%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;More clouds than sun;31;14;Sunny;31;14;NW;7;17%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;29;Mostly sunny, breezy;35;29;W;27;62%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;31;18;Couple of t-storms;31;18;SSW;9;56%;64%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;39;29;A t-storm in spots;39;28;S;12;25%;42%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;27;13;Mostly cloudy;25;13;S;18;37%;71%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;28;ESE;28;68%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;WNW;7;65%;65%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and warm;38;27;Clouds and sun, warm;38;28;SSW;13;52%;28%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty showers;35;24;Thunderstorms;32;26;NE;8;82%;74%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;1;A t-storm in spots;12;0;ENE;12;62%;65%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;34;26;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SSW;11;75%;88%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;Partly sunny;22;17;SSE;15;73%;11%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Warm with sunshine;31;18;Mostly sunny, warm;29;18;NW;11;61%;6%;8

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;21;12;Mostly sunny;24;13;ESE;7;60%;13%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;27;15;Low clouds breaking;24;14;S;10;66%;5%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;30;22;ESE;10;67%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Sunny and very warm;32;17;E;6;34%;8%;8

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;30;27;Periods of rain;30;26;W;20;76%;95%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;31;25;A stray shower;32;23;NE;7;72%;65%;7

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;31;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;27;WSW;14;69%;86%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, a shower;19;12;A morning shower;16;10;NW;18;69%;48%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;30;14;A t-storm in spots;29;15;SSE;10;39%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;S;27;67%;72%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;Some sun;20;6;NW;10;56%;44%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;SSW;18;67%;75%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and some clouds;20;14;Rain and drizzle;20;16;ENE;11;80%;86%;1

Montreal, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;ENE;0;56%;44%;5

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;Nice with some sun;21;13;SSW;9;51%;62%;3

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;35;27;Hazy sun;35;28;NW;18;63%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;25;13;A shower in the a.m.;26;14;NE;13;58%;63%;7

New York, United States;Warmer;23;15;Sun and some clouds;23;15;SE;12;52%;72%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;24;14;Mostly sunny;27;15;NNW;11;43%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;30;18;Not as warm;23;7;WNW;34;45%;65%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;A few showers;26;18;NE;7;63%;92%;6

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;19;7;More sun than clouds;20;8;SSW;9;53%;11%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mainly cloudy;20;10;An afternoon shower;24;13;E;8;62%;55%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, pleasant;29;26;A morning t-storm;28;26;S;15;87%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;WSW;8;79%;64%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;31;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;ENE;10;80%;70%;5

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;Fog, then sun;26;16;ENE;8;58%;6%;7

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;20;12;A shower or two;20;10;E;11;74%;59%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;10;73%;78%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;Cloudy;32;26;SE;14;75%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;34;24;Partly sunny;36;24;ESE;14;41%;26%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;Cooler;17;11;WNW;19;49%;44%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, not as warm;22;12;Pleasant and warmer;28;12;S;11;42%;4%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;23;8;Clouds and sun;22;10;SSW;14;60%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;SW;13;68%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;23;Spotty showers;29;24;SSW;13;80%;91%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;9;A morning shower;12;9;NE;15;73%;76%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;18;7;A passing shower;16;8;NNW;6;61%;80%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;24;19;Partly sunny;27;20;NE;8;71%;41%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;41;28;NNW;9;12%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;27;13;Partly sunny;28;13;WNW;10;45%;10%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;17;8;A passing shower;18;9;NE;14;68%;79%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;18;13;SW;18;64%;26%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;20;NE;7;79%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ESE;19;67%;3%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;24;20;WSW;7;97%;64%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;17;A shower in places;29;17;ENE;16;28%;45%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;14;7;A few showers;13;6;S;3;71%;93%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;30;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;ENE;14;76%;30%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;34;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;N;11;44%;29%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;9;Cooler with a shower;17;10;NE;25;61%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;25;17;Decreasing clouds;28;16;NW;8;51%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;An afternoon shower;25;20;Cloudy, less humid;24;18;N;17;69%;11%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;34;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SE;14;74%;76%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;21;12;Showers and t-storms;19;12;SW;9;79%;70%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;E;20;74%;26%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;17;5;Lots of sun, warmer;20;8;WSW;9;45%;22%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;24;16;A morning shower;23;12;SW;19;56%;42%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny intervals;31;25;Heavy rain, t-storm;30;22;NE;13;82%;96%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;16;7;A passing shower;15;6;ENE;12;69%;80%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;32;20;Sun, some clouds;35;20;NE;12;30%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm or two;21;10;Spotty showers;17;8;NW;24;72%;83%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;34;19;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;N;12;10%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, cooler;23;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;ENE;13;45%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;Showers and t-storms;26;15;SSE;7;59%;70%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Lots of sun, breezy;25;18;Variable clouds;25;19;SSE;18;56%;30%;7

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;18;11;Cloudy;18;12;E;16;72%;83%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;Cloudy;26;19;ESE;13;57%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;SSE;13;47%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;22;3;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;7;SSW;13;24%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;7;A shower or two;16;9;WSW;25;54%;60%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;24;15;Not as warm;20;11;NW;19;52%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;24;E;8;70%;86%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;20;8;Variable cloudiness;19;7;WNW;10;66%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;22;12;Spotty showers;20;11;WNW;8;63%;84%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;15;10;A passing shower;14;9;ESE;19;82%;56%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;34;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;SSW;10;70%;81%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as warm;22;10;Thundershowers;21;10;NE;8;55%;69%;8

