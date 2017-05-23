Gambia says it seizes $50 million of ex-president's assets

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia's government says it has seized some $50 million in assets tied to former leader Yahya Jammeh.

The targeted assets include 80 bank accounts and 131 properties reportedly belonging to the longtime leader who flew into exile in January.

Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambedou said Monday that the government has obtained a court order to freeze Jammeh's known assets and companies directly linked to him.

Jammeh has been accused of siphoning over $50 million from the country's telecommunications company and ordering aides to make withdrawals from the Central Bank.

Jammeh was defeated by President Adama Barrow in December 2016 elections and went into exile in Equatorial Guinea following a political standoff.

It is not clear what assets he may have taken with him when he left.