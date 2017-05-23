Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 23, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;88;78;Rain and a t-storm;87;76;SSW;9;82%;87%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;97;81;Plenty of sunshine;100;81;NE;5;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A couple of showers;75;57;Mostly sunny;78;56;W;12;43%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;73;60;Plenty of sunshine;73;60;E;12;74%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;64;50;Variable cloudiness;69;52;NW;9;64%;34%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;56;44;Rain and drizzle;52;42;SSE;12;73%;87%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;95;71;Unseasonably hot;100;73;SE;8;24%;5%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with some sun;80;55;Cooler with a shower;67;40;NW;15;61%;51%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;81;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;NE;12;78%;66%;1

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;78;58;Showers and t-storms;76;59;S;5;58%;65%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;60;54;Spotty showers;65;53;WNW;8;78%;84%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and some clouds;102;73;Plenty of sun;94;67;NW;15;24%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;76;A couple of showers;88;76;S;5;75%;92%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;SW;6;60%;83%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;96;81;A p.m. t-storm;94;81;S;6;74%;78%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and nice;74;63;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;WSW;11;61%;4%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and beautiful;82;57;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;N;9;20%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;77;58;Showers and t-storms;73;51;WNW;8;81%;84%;6

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;77;49;Cooler;63;49;WNW;12;63%;31%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;50;Cloudy;67;49;SE;6;74%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-shower in spots;83;62;Some sun, a shower;80;61;ESE;9;71%;47%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;78;55;Mostly cloudy;69;52;NNW;16;59%;44%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;71;49;Fog, then sun;73;51;N;6;65%;23%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;74;49;Partly sunny;76;52;SSE;5;47%;27%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;75;56;Showers and t-storms;70;51;NW;13;72%;65%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;69;59;An afternoon shower;68;61;ESE;5;82%;78%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Spotty a.m. showers;83;61;A shower in places;86;64;WSW;4;35%;46%;7

Busan, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;75;64;Cloudy with showers;73;61;NNE;6;72%;79%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Not as warm;85;63;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;NNE;8;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;72;57;Rain and drizzle;63;54;S;8;78%;60%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;71;Periods of sun;82;70;SSE;4;64%;27%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;104;86;A p.m. t-storm;103;84;S;8;55%;60%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;63;52;A shower or two;59;51;N;14;83%;77%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;88;79;Heavy p.m. t-storms;88;80;SW;8;78%;92%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A p.m. t-storm;66;50;A morning shower;62;48;WNW;12;69%;41%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;80;73;Sunny and breezy;80;73;NW;14;74%;2%;11

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;74;56;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;E;10;45%;0%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Periods of rain;83;72;Showers around;85;72;S;10;80%;62%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warmer;104;80;Clouds and sun, warm;107;84;NE;5;31%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;61;41;Pleasant and warmer;80;51;SSW;8;30%;10%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, warm;98;83;Clouds and sun, hot;100;83;S;7;59%;60%;12

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;90;75;Showers and t-storms;91;74;SSE;7;70%;71%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;68;54;Periods of sun, nice;69;52;ESE;8;73%;3%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with some sun;88;63;Sunny and hot;91;64;N;5;28%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;72;65;Mostly sunny, nice;72;65;ENE;16;71%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;91;76;Cloudy with a shower;87;74;NE;8;82%;56%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;Sunny and nice;79;48;SSE;4;56%;5%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;77;S;13;64%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;65;45;Variable cloudiness;59;44;SW;8;63%;39%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;79;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;79;S;7;75%;90%;9

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;Heavy thunderstorms;85;73;N;5;83%;99%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;85;70;A shower or two;85;69;NE;16;58%;83%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;106;80;Mostly sunny, warm;106;79;SE;7;20%;1%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;100;76;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;NNE;10;32%;3%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;65;51;Mostly sunny;69;51;ENE;8;64%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;ESE;6;64%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;84;Mostly sunny and hot;101;84;N;15;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;72;39;Sunny and nice;71;40;SSW;7;41%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;More clouds than sun;89;57;Sunny;88;57;NW;4;17%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;84;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;84;W;16;62%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;88;65;Couple of t-storms;89;64;SSW;6;56%;64%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;103;84;A t-storm in spots;102;83;S;8;25%;42%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;80;55;Mostly cloudy;76;55;S;11;37%;71%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;88;80;A t-storm in spots;88;82;ESE;17;68%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;WNW;4;65%;65%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and warm;101;81;Clouds and sun, warm;101;82;SSW;8;52%;28%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty showers;95;76;Thunderstorms;90;78;NE;5;82%;74%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;34;A t-storm in spots;54;32;ENE;8;62%;65%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;92;79;A couple of t-storms;90;77;SSW;7;75%;88%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;72;64;Partly sunny;71;63;SSE;9;73%;11%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Warm with sunshine;88;64;Mostly sunny, warm;84;64;NW;7;61%;6%;8

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;69;54;Mostly sunny;74;56;ESE;4;60%;13%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;81;59;Low clouds breaking;75;57;S;6;66%;5%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;88;74;Mostly sunny;86;72;ESE;6;67%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;91;62;Sunny and very warm;90;62;E;4;34%;8%;8

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;87;81;Periods of rain;86;80;W;13;76%;95%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;88;76;A stray shower;89;73;NE;5;72%;65%;7

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;89;79;Heavy p.m. t-storms;93;81;WSW;9;69%;86%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, a shower;65;53;A morning shower;60;49;NW;11;69%;48%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;86;57;A t-storm in spots;84;59;SSE;6;39%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;88;80;A t-storm or two;89;78;S;17;67%;72%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;Some sun;68;44;NW;6;56%;44%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;94;78;An afternoon shower;87;79;SSW;11;67%;75%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and some clouds;68;57;Rain and drizzle;68;61;ENE;7;80%;86%;1

Montreal, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;70;53;Partly sunny, nice;74;57;ENE;0;56%;44%;5

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;66;49;Nice with some sun;71;55;SSW;6;51%;62%;3

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;95;81;Hazy sun;95;82;NW;11;63%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;78;55;A shower in the a.m.;79;57;NE;8;58%;63%;7

New York, United States;Warmer;74;59;Sun and some clouds;74;59;SE;7;52%;72%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;75;57;Mostly sunny;81;58;NNW;7;43%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;86;65;Not as warm;74;45;WNW;21;45%;65%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;79;61;A few showers;78;64;NE;4;63%;92%;6

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;66;45;More sun than clouds;68;47;SSW;6;53%;11%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mainly cloudy;68;50;An afternoon shower;74;55;E;5;62%;55%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, pleasant;84;80;A morning t-storm;83;78;S;9;87%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;WSW;5;79%;64%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;88;74;Couple of t-storms;87;75;ENE;6;80%;70%;5

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;Fog, then sun;78;60;ENE;5;58%;6%;7

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;67;54;A shower or two;68;50;E;7;74%;59%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;95;78;SW;6;73%;78%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;Cloudy;89;78;SE;9;75%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;93;75;Partly sunny;96;75;ESE;9;41%;26%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;Cooler;63;51;WNW;12;49%;44%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, not as warm;71;53;Pleasant and warmer;82;53;S;7;42%;4%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;73;47;Clouds and sun;72;50;SSW;9;60%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;78;63;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;SW;8;68%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;74;Spotty showers;85;75;SSW;8;80%;91%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;55;48;A morning shower;53;49;NE;9;73%;76%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;64;44;A passing shower;60;47;NNW;4;61%;80%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;76;66;Partly sunny;80;69;NE;5;71%;41%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;98;80;Mostly sunny, warm;106;82;NNW;6;12%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;81;55;Partly sunny;83;55;WNW;6;45%;10%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;63;46;A passing shower;65;49;NE;9;68%;79%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;52;Partly sunny;65;55;SW;11;64%;26%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A t-storm in spots;78;67;NE;4;79%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;79;Mostly sunny;88;80;ESE;12;67%;3%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;67;A t-storm in spots;76;68;WSW;4;97%;64%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;84;62;A shower in places;84;63;ENE;10;28%;45%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;57;45;A few showers;56;43;S;2;71%;93%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;85;76;Mostly sunny;85;76;ENE;8;76%;30%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;93;64;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;N;7;44%;29%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;75;48;Cooler with a shower;62;50;NE;15;61%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;76;63;Decreasing clouds;82;61;NW;5;51%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;An afternoon shower;77;68;Cloudy, less humid;75;64;N;11;69%;11%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;92;82;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SE;9;74%;76%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;70;54;Showers and t-storms;66;54;SW;6;79%;70%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;86;78;Mostly sunny;86;78;E;12;74%;26%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;62;41;Lots of sun, warmer;68;47;WSW;6;45%;22%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;76;60;A morning shower;73;54;SW;12;56%;42%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny intervals;87;78;Heavy rain, t-storm;86;72;NE;8;82%;96%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;61;44;A passing shower;60;43;ENE;8;69%;80%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;90;69;Sun, some clouds;95;68;NE;8;30%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm or two;70;50;Spotty showers;62;47;NW;15;72%;83%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;94;67;Partly sunny, warm;92;65;N;8;10%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;64;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;ENE;8;45%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;Showers and t-storms;79;60;SSE;4;59%;70%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Lots of sun, breezy;77;65;Variable clouds;77;66;SSE;11;56%;30%;7

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;65;52;Cloudy;64;53;E;10;72%;83%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;81;68;Cloudy;79;66;ESE;8;57%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;SSE;8;47%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;72;38;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;44;SSW;8;24%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;45;A shower or two;62;48;WSW;15;54%;60%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;76;58;Not as warm;67;52;NW;12;52%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;A t-storm or two;91;75;E;5;70%;86%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;68;46;Variable cloudiness;65;45;WNW;6;66%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;72;53;Spotty showers;68;51;WNW;5;63%;84%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;59;51;A passing shower;57;48;ESE;12;82%;56%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;93;79;A t-storm or two;93;79;SSW;6;70%;81%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as warm;72;51;Thundershowers;69;49;NE;5;55%;69%;8

