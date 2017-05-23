Top 10 highest-paid CEOs

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, file photo, Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge is interviewed on the floor of the New Yo
Here are the 10 highest-paid CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
___
1. Thomas Rutledge
Charter Communications Inc.
$98 million
___
2. Leslie Moonves
CBS Corp.
$68.6 million
___
3. Robert Iger
Walt Disney Co.
$41 million
___
4. David Zaslav
Discovery Communications Inc.
$37.2 million
___
5. Robert Kotick
Activision Blizzard Inc.
$33.1 million
___
6. Brian Roberts
Comcast Corp.
$33 million
___
7. Jeffrey Bewkes
Time Warner Inc.
$32.6 million
___
8. Virginia Rometty
IBM
$32.3 million
___
9. Leonard Schleifer
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
$28.3 million
___
10. Stephen Wynn
Wynn Resorts Ltd.
$28.2 million