  1. Home
  2. World

Top 10 highest-paid CEOs

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/05/23 18:34

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, file photo, Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge is interviewed on the floor of the New Yo

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2012, file photo, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Corporation Leslie Moonves attends the

FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017, file photo, Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger attends a special screening of Disney's "Beauty

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, file photo, David M. Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Communications,

This photo provided by Activision Blizzard, Inc. shows Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, Inc. Kotick was one of the highest pai

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, file photo, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts speaks at the conference "Ignition: Future of

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, Time Warner Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Bewkes testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington

FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2015, file photo, IBM CEO Virginia Rometty participates in a news conference at IBM Watson headquart

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shows company CEO Leonard Schleifer. Schleifer was one of the high

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 15, 2016, file photo, casino mogul Steve Wynn smiles during a news conference in Medford, Mass. Wynn was

Here are the 10 highest-paid CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

___

1. Thomas Rutledge

Charter Communications Inc.

$98 million

___

2. Leslie Moonves

CBS Corp.

$68.6 million

___

3. Robert Iger

Walt Disney Co.

$41 million

___

4. David Zaslav

Discovery Communications Inc.

$37.2 million

___

5. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard Inc.

$33.1 million

___

6. Brian Roberts

Comcast Corp.

$33 million

___

7. Jeffrey Bewkes

Time Warner Inc.

$32.6 million

___

8. Virginia Rometty

IBM

$32.3 million

___

9. Leonard Schleifer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

$28.3 million

___

10. Stephen Wynn

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

$28.2 million