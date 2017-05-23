Three ancient city gates to undergo nighttime illumination project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) of the Taipei City Government announced that a nighttime illumination project will be implemented to East Gate (Dongmen), South Gate (Nanmen), and Minor South Gate (Xiaonanmen).

After the lighting environment improvement project for West District kicked-off last December, involving the nighttime light of North Gate (Beimen), Taipei Railway Workshop, and Taipei Beimen Post Office, the PSLO decided to expand the project to three more ancient walls to restore their past glories.

Photo credit: Public Works Department of Taipei City Government

Huang Li-yuan, the PSLO director pointed out that the city plans to inject lighting art into the three ancient gates with a dose of urban aesthetics—whether in resplendent glow or in dim light--as part of the broader West District lighting initiative.

Street Lights Section Chief Yang Shun-hao added that energy-efficient LED lighting will be installed around the three gates to replace the outmoded facilities. Staff with expertise in heritage preservation will be assigned to oversee the construction work for the buildings of extreme historical significance.

The new project is slated for completion by the end of July.