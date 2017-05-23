  1. Home
Employers asked to show more tolerance for Muslim workers during Ramadan

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/05/23 17:56

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government calls for more harmonious and tolerant labor management relations between employers and foreign workers during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Taipei city government urged employers on Tuesday to be more tolerant and show respect for their Muslim employees during the Holy month of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting from dawn-to-dusk that will commence this year from May 26.

Lai Hsiang-lin (賴香伶), chief of Taipei city’s Department of Labor revealed that Taipei is home to more than 40,000 migrant workers out of which about 74 percent are from Indonesia, who are mostly Muslims.

Muslims have to fast from dawn-to-dusk during this month but still have to work, which can be hard, Lai said.

She went onto urge employers to be more respectful towards religious beliefs of foreign workers to develop harmonious labor management relations.

The Taipei city government will hold a Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration at the Taipei Travel Plaza near Taipei main station on June 25 to mark the end of the Holy month as cited by the city’s Foreign and Disabled Labor Office.
