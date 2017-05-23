Israel police: Palestinian assailant stabs Israeli officer

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a Palestinian assailant has stabbed an Israeli policeman in central Israel.

Police say the policeman was lightly wounded in the attack in the coastal city of Netanya on Tuesday.

They say the attacker, identified as a West Bank resident, was shot and wounded. Police say they are still investigating the motive for the attack.

The attack comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is in the region. At the time of the attack, Trump was visiting the West Bank town of Bethlehem, some 80 kilometers, or about 50 miles, away.