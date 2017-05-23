Zip around the streets of Taipei in a “forest bus”

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A "forest bus" is going to start its service on Wednesday, as passengers will be able to sit on the grass in the bus, and enjoy the ride around Taipei city in a plant filled observatory.

The bus is themed as “a boy’s imaginary forest,” featuring the concept of integrating more green space into cities. The “forest bus” is the very first of its kind, while plants were installed inside the No. 203 Kuang-Hua bus, which zips around the streets of Taipei.

Florist Alfie Lin and designer Xiao Qing-Yang join hands introducing the "forest bus" to Taipei citizens, turning the No.203 bus into an observatory by decorating it with Taiwan's local seasonal plants.

The bus will start service from May 24 to May 28, and will serve the route of bus No.203 which departs on 9:30 a.m. from Tienmu and head to Xizhi, passing by Shi-dong Market, Taipei Tianmu Baseball Stadium, Taipei Fine Arts Museum, Qingguang Market, Xingtian Temple, Raohe Street Night Market, Nankang Software Park.



