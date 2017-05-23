Retired Taiwanese superstar Jody Chiang urges suspect to plead guilty of attacking her brother

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Retired Taiwanese superstar Jody Chiang (江蕙) Tuesday urged the man who allegedly attacked her brother during a home break-in to plead guilty for a lighter punishment after she testified in court to identify the suspect and account her encounter with him, saying that there have been ample evidences to incriminate him.

Jody said she still felt terrified as well as hurt when recalling what happened at that time.

Superstar Jody Chiang arrived at the court around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

On December 18, 2016, Jody’s brother, 50, was attacked by suspect Chen Ching-biao (陳金標), 58, at the housing complex in Tamsui, New Taipei City in which Jody and her brother lived, according to police reports. Chen, who pretended to be a security guard, went in the apartment of Jody's brother on the sixth floor and began to attack him in the head with a steel bar, the reports said. Jody’s brother, who is mentally disabled due to a high fever he suffered as a child, was wounded and was bleeding, the reports said.



Jody said in the testimony that she and the foreign caregiver who was responsible for taking care of her brother were on the second floor of the same building when they heard a cry of misery. She said she couldn’t recognize the cry was from her brother until she heard a second cry. She went upstairs immediately to check on her brother, and when she opened the door, she found her brother was breeding from the wounds on his head, she said, adding that the suspect looked like wearing a wig and holding a long screw driver.

Recalling their conversion, Jody said, “I asked suspect Chen what happened, and Chen pulled me to beside the dinner table. As I was afraid of the prospect of the other two [Jody’s brother and the caregiver] being hurt, I counteracted and grabbed his hand. Chen kept asking me to let go of him and said he was forced to do so. He wanted me to open the safe, but I said I didn’t live here, which made him angry.”

Jody said the suspect turned over the collar around her neck and asked her, “Why did you wear so many clothes?” Jody said she used her left hand to grasp Chen’s left wrist, and told him twice “I am Jody Chiang” in Taiwanese and that she hoped they could sit down and talk. But he didn’t heed what she said and pushed her over, causing her head to hit the ground.

The chief judge then asked the suspect to stand up so that Jody could identify him. Jody unhesitatingly said, “It was him.” At the end of the court hearing, Jody asked the suspect to consider the ample evidence against him, his seniority and other factors and to plead guilty in exchange for a lighter punishment.

However, Chen and his defender said Jody’s testimony conflicted itself and with those of other witnesses in the case as well and was therefore unbelievable.