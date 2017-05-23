BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

SKOREA-PARK'S TRIAL — Former President Park Geun-hye denied corruption charges at the start of a criminal trial that could potentially send South Korea's first female leader to prison for life if she is convicted. By Kim Tong-Hyung and Foster Klug. Sent 1,000 words, photos, video. SKOREA-PARK'S TRIAL-THE GESTURES — 2 gestures tell of friendship that toppled S.Korea president.

CHINA-ANTARCTICA — A Chinese leader urged a "proper balance" between environmental and economic interests in Antarctica, as climate change warms the frozen continent and creates worries that some nations could seek to exploit its natural resources. By Matthew Brown.

INDONESIA-GAY COUPLE CANED — Two men in Indonesia's Aceh province were publicly caned dozens of times for consensual gay sex, a punishment that intensifies an anti-gay backlash in the world's most populous Muslim country and which rights advocates denounced as "medieval torture." By Heri Juanda. Sent 550 words, photos.

THAILAND-HOSPITAL BOMB — Thailand's ruling junta said police will handle the investigation into a bombing at a military-run hospital that wounded more than 20 people, while security in the country is being reviewed. Sent 480 words, photo.

VIETNAM-US-PATROL BOATS — The United States has delivered six coastal patrol boats to Vietnam's coast guard in a move that expands the two nation's security cooperation amid tension in the disputed South China Sea. Sent 330 words, photos.

CHINA-DISRUPTIVE PASSENGER — A disruptive passenger on a United Airlines flight from Shanghai to New Jersey was asked to get off the plane in a politically tinged altercation, resulting in an unscheduled stop in San Francisco. By Gerry Shih.

NEPAL-EVEREST — Nepali climbers say the rocky outcrop near the top of Mount Everest known as the "Hillary Step" is intact, disputing a British climber's claim the feature had collapsed. Sent 130 words.

AUSTRALIA-PEOPLE-REBEL WILSON — A tearful Rebel Wilson testified that a series of magazine articles published in Australia was a deliberate attack on her character and damaged her acting career.

CHINA-GO COMPUTER — A computer that plays go has started a match against China's No. 1 player in a test of whether artificial intelligence can master one of the last games that machines have yet to dominate. Sent 130 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CONCERT BLAST —An apparent suicide bomber sets off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, Manchester police say. By Jo Kearney, Gregory Katz and Jill Lawless. SENT: 910 words, photos. With BRITAIN-CONCERT BLAST-THE LATEST; ARIANA GRANDE-CONCERT BLAST-SCENE — Much-anticipated concert ends in blood, horror.

TRUMP — President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home. By Jonathan Lemire and Julie Pace. With TRUMP-ANALYSIS — Trump urges Israel, Arab neighbors to unite around distrust of Iran.

HONG KONG-UBER ARRESTS — Hong Kong police launched a fresh crackdown on Uber, arresting 21 drivers suspected of working for the ride-hailing giant in the Asian financial center. Sent 200 words.

JAPAN-SONY — Sony's leader promised a comeback for the Japanese electronics and entertainment company having its best profitability in two decades. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 240 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares meandered after a strong overnight lead from Wall Street was vanquished by an explosion at a concert in England being investigated as a terrorist attack. By Elaine Kurtenbach. Sent 450 words, photos.

