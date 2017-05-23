Foxconn expanding roots in India with plant in Bengaluru

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest contract manufacturer of mobile phones, including that of Apple has shown keen interest in developing a new plant in Bengaluru city in the Indian state of Karnataka.

According to reports, sources close to the development has revealed plans of setting up a manufacturing and assembly unit in the city.

The Deccan Herald reported that, according to sources close to the Taiwan consulate, the development’s decision is only natural following the commencement of the iconic Apple iPhone factory in Bengaluru by Wistron, another Taiwan-based company recently.

The paper also said, the Taiwan consulate has mentioned that Foxconn has already announced plans to build 12 factories in India and help create about 1 million jobs. Bengaluru is an ideal place for investors such as Foxconn due to the existence of an electronic manufacturing ecosystem already in place along with the presence of major private and public companies. This will be Foxconn’s third such facility in India after Navi Mumbai and Sri City.

When contacted by the Deccan Herald, the sources close to the development said, Foxconn has expressed its willingness to work alongside the government of Karnataka. "The company finds the government in Karnataka as very proactive led by a the young and dynamic IT minister Priyank Kharge, who is very much interested in expanding the state's manufacturing capability in electronic sector," as cited by sources of the Deccan Herald.

The company’s decision comes as a result of Wistron, Apple's leading original equipment manufacturer, starting its manufacturing facility in Bangalore. The Deccan Herald reported that Wistron commenced trial assembly of the iPhone SE smartphone at its Peenya plant. The complete made in Bengaluru product will hit shelves in the first week of June.

Commenting on the decision, the state's IT and BT minister Priyank Kharge said, "Karnataka has always framed policies which will help companies to set up units here. We have got solid support with the arrival of Apple and its OEM Wistron. Foxconn's decision to invest in Bengaluru is a natural corollary to that."