Photo of the Day: Old man parks himself in parking space

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) member Sean Xiao‎ posted an image of an old man lying in a parking space in Songshan Distrct, Taipei City on May 21. The old man found the parking space and tried to save it for his family or friend's car by lying down on the ground in the space.

According to Xiao, he and his friend finally found a parking space beside Songhe Street after driving around for 40 minutes for a parking spot. When they were trying to park into the space, they found an old man lying in the grid. They tried to ask him to move away but he refused to leave the parking space. The old man even answered them "Call the police if you want!" After they drove away, they saw the old man immediately scurry off and a blue car proceeded to park in the space.

The image has soon gone viral on the Internet. Many forum members complained that a similar situation happens all the time in Taiwan. According to The Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, pedestrians who run, play, sit, lie or stand on the street and cause traffic obstructions could be fined NT$300 (US$10), said the Taipei City Police Department when questioned by the media about the legal implications of his behavior.