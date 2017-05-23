Former CIA head to answer questions about Russian meddling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former CIA Director John Brennan is set to testify publicly about the intelligence underpinning the Obama administration's conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election

Brennan could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Brennan's testimony before the House intelligence committee on Tuesday comes one day after Flynn invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination in response to a subpoena from the Senate intelligence committee.

Both the Senate and the House intelligence committees are investigating Flynn and other Trump campaign associates as part of probes into Russia's election meddling. The FBI is also conducting a counterintelligence investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign.