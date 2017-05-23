Thai police handing hospital bomb probe as security reviewed

Thai forensic officers carry out collected evidence from Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civil
Police investigators work at the lobby of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, in Bangko
People gather in front of the entrance of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, in Bangko
Police officers walk in as they investigate the lobby of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civil
A Thai soldier talks on his cell phone in front of the entrance of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also ope
A Thai soldier stands guard as police officers investigate the lobby of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is als
A video cameraman films packaged items of evidence collected by Thai forensic officers loaded on a vehicle parked in front of Phramongk
Thai forensic collect evidence at Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, in Bangkok after
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's ruling junta says police will handle the investigation into a bombing at a military-run hospital, while security elsewhere is being reviewed.
Junta spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree says police will be responsible for providing updates about the investigation into the blast that wounded more than 20 people Monday, the third anniversary of the military coup that brought the junta to power. The blast follows one that wounded two people at the National Theater last week.
Winthai said Tuesday that officials would coordinate with police to review security at important points such as government buildings and determine if anything needs to be adjusted.