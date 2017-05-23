Taiwan recalls 42,000 cars with faulty Takata airbags

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Up to 42,000 cars equipped with faulty airbag inflators manufactured by Japanese car equipment manufacturer Takata were immediately recalled in Taiwan.

This marks the second massive airbag recall conducted by Takata this month and shows it has not resolved a three-year ongoing air bag safety issue dating back to 2014.

Top car brands affected include Toyota, Honda, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The largest numbers of cars recalled in Taiwan are Toyota Vios manufactured from December 2009 to December 2012, which amounted to 32,903 cars, followed by a combined total of 5,583 imported BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series and BMW X5 cars.

Lexus IS250 manufactured from June 2005 to December 2008 totaled 5,799 cars, 903 Honda Civics outsourced to Hyundai Taiwan (南陽實業) for manufacturing, and 380 Nissan X-Trail manufactured in Japan in 2009 were also among cars recalled.

Owners of vehicles affected will be able to replace their faulty airbags for free.

Designed in the late 1990s, the problematic Takata airbags contain fertilizer compound explosives encased in a metal canister to reduce toxic fumes emitted by deployed airbags, according to a New York Times report in 2014.

The defective airbags contain shrapnel-shooting inflator parts supplied by Takata that have been linked to at least 139 related injuries filed by different car brands as of 2014.

Honda and Takata were fully aware of the exploding airbags safety hazards before conducting mass recalls in 2014, the report argued.

No faulty airbag related incidents have been reported in Taiwan yet, and the current recall is a broad preventive measure taken by automakers.

More than 10 million cars were recalled in the U.S. alone, and last May Takata announced it will recall 35 million to 40 million faulty airbag inflators, according to a report by Car and Driver.

On Jan 13, 2017, the U.S. government fined Takata US$1 billion, after the Japanese supplier pleaded guilty to one count of criminal wire fraud to conceal engineering defects that caused 17 related deaths.