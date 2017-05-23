BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0443

Monday's Major League Baseball Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 002 000 000—2 7 1 New York 001 200 10x—4 6 0

Vargas, Maness (7) and Perez; Pineda, Warren (7), Clippard (8), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Pineda 5-2. L_Vargas 5-3. Sv_Betances (3). HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio. New York, Gardner, Gregorius, Carter.

___

Minnesota 001 146 002—14 21 0 Baltimore 050 100 001— 7 11 1

Gibson, Duffey (6), Breslow (8), Haley (9) and J.Castro; Jimenez, Wilson (5), Crichton (6), Bleier (9) and Castillo. W_Gibson 1-4. L_Wilson 2-2. HRs_Minnesota, Kepler, Sano. Baltimore, Jones.

___

Los Angeles 100 010 100—3 5 0 Tampa Bay 200 000 000—2 7 1

J..Ramirez, Hernandez (7), Alvarez (8), B.Norris (8) and Maldonado; Odorizzi, Diaz (7), Stanek (7), Alvarado (9) and D.Norris, Sucre. W_J..Ramirez 4-3. L_Diaz 0-3. Sv_B.Norris (9). HRs_Los Angeles, Maybin. Tampa Bay, Dickerson, Morrison.

___

Detroit 000 000 000—0 1 0 Houston 100 000 00x—1 9 0

Fulmer, Greene (8) and Avila; Peacock, Devenski (5), Harris (8), Giles (9) and Gattis. W_Devenski 3-2. L_Fulmer 5-2. Sv_Giles (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Cleveland 000 001 000—1 7 1 Cincinnati 110 000 30x—5 10 0

Tomlin, Logan (7), Otero (7), Armstrong (8) and Gomes; Feldman, W.Peralta (7), Lorenzen (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Feldman 3-4. L_Tomlin 2-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis. Cincinnati, Schebler.

___

Chicago 000 010 000—1 4 2 Arizona 000 302 00x—5 7 0

M.Gonzalez, Jennings (6), Beck (6), Holmberg (7), Ynoa (8) and Narvaez; Greinke, Bradley (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 6-2. L_M.Gonzalez 3-5. HRs_Chicago, Garcia. Arizona, Descalso, Goldschmidt.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 003 001 004—8 13 0 Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 3 1

Hoffman, Oberg (8), Dunn (8), McGee (9) and Wolters; Eickhoff, Neshek (7), Rodriguez (8), Garcia (9) and Rupp. W_Hoffman 2-0. L_Eickhoff 0-5. HRs_Colorado, Arenado.

___

Pittsburgh 001 001 000—2 8 1 Atlanta 002 030 00x—5 13 1

Cole, Barbato (5), Marinez (6), Hudson (8) and Cervelli; Foltynewicz, Motte (6), Jose Ramirez (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers. W_Foltynewicz 3-4. L_Cole 2-5. Sv_Johnson (9). HRs_Atlanta, Adams, Phillips.

___

San Francisco 102 110 010—6 9 0 Chicago 000 000 040—4 11 0

Blach, Law (8), Okert (8), Strickland (8), Melancon (9) and Posey; Lackey, Duensing (6), Rondon (8), Rosscup (9), Edwards (9) and Contreras. W_Blach 2-2. L_Lackey 4-4. Sv_Melancon (9). HRs_San Francisco, Belt, Panik, Ruggiano. Chicago, Zobrist, Baez.