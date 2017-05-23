BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
|New York
|001
|200
|10x—4
|6
|0
Vargas, Maness (7) and Perez; Pineda, Warren (7), Clippard (8), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Pineda 5-2. L_Vargas 5-3. Sv_Betances (3). HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio. New York, Gardner, Gregorius, Carter.
___
|Minnesota
|001
|146
|002—14
|21
|0
|Baltimore
|050
|100
|001—
|7
|11
|1
Gibson, Duffey (6), Breslow (8), Haley (9) and J.Castro; Jimenez, Wilson (5), Crichton (6), Bleier (9) and Castillo. W_Gibson 1-4. L_Wilson 2-2. HRs_Minnesota, Kepler, Sano. Baltimore, Jones.
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|100—3
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
J..Ramirez, Hernandez (7), Alvarez (8), B.Norris (8) and Maldonado; Odorizzi, Diaz (7), Stanek (7), Alvarado (9) and D.Norris, Sucre. W_J..Ramirez 4-3. L_Diaz 0-3. Sv_B.Norris (9). HRs_Los Angeles, Maybin. Tampa Bay, Dickerson, Morrison.
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Houston
|100
|000
|00x—1
|9
|0
Fulmer, Greene (8) and Avila; Peacock, Devenski (5), Harris (8), Giles (9) and Gattis. W_Devenski 3-2. L_Fulmer 5-2. Sv_Giles (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|30x—5
|10
|0
Tomlin, Logan (7), Otero (7), Armstrong (8) and Gomes; Feldman, W.Peralta (7), Lorenzen (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Feldman 3-4. L_Tomlin 2-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis. Cincinnati, Schebler.
___
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|2
|Arizona
|000
|302
|00x—5
|7
|0
M.Gonzalez, Jennings (6), Beck (6), Holmberg (7), Ynoa (8) and Narvaez; Greinke, Bradley (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 6-2. L_M.Gonzalez 3-5. HRs_Chicago, Garcia. Arizona, Descalso, Goldschmidt.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|003
|001
|004—8
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|1
Hoffman, Oberg (8), Dunn (8), McGee (9) and Wolters; Eickhoff, Neshek (7), Rodriguez (8), Garcia (9) and Rupp. W_Hoffman 2-0. L_Eickhoff 0-5. HRs_Colorado, Arenado.
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|000—2
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|030
|00x—5
|13
|1
Cole, Barbato (5), Marinez (6), Hudson (8) and Cervelli; Foltynewicz, Motte (6), Jose Ramirez (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers. W_Foltynewicz 3-4. L_Cole 2-5. Sv_Johnson (9). HRs_Atlanta, Adams, Phillips.
___
|San Francisco
|102
|110
|010—6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|040—4
|11
|0
Blach, Law (8), Okert (8), Strickland (8), Melancon (9) and Posey; Lackey, Duensing (6), Rondon (8), Rosscup (9), Edwards (9) and Contreras. W_Blach 2-2. L_Lackey 4-4. Sv_Melancon (9). HRs_San Francisco, Belt, Panik, Ruggiano. Chicago, Zobrist, Baez.