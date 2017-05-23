BC-BBA--AL Leaders,0370

TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL LEADERS



AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Garcia, Chicago, .350; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .343; Segura, Seattle, .336; Castro, New York, .335; Bogaerts, Boston, .320; Sano, Minnesota, .319; Judge, New York, .315; Pillar, Toronto, .309; Hosmer, Kansas City, .308; 1 tied at .305.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 36; Gardner, New York, 32; Castro, New York, 31; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 31; Sano, Minnesota, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Gallo, Texas, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Pillar, Toronto, 29; 6 tied at 28.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 37; Sano, Minnesota, 37; Garcia, Chicago, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 32; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Judge, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 60; Castro, New York, 58; Garcia, Chicago, 55; Pillar, Toronto, 54; Hosmer, Kansas City, 52; Altuve, Houston, 51; Andrus, Texas, 49; Jones, Baltimore, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; Trumbo, Baltimore, 49; 2 tied at 48.

DOUBLES_Moreland, Boston, 16; Travis, Toronto, 16; Betts, Boston, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 13; CSantana, Cleveland, 13; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Schoop, Baltimore, 12; 2 tied at 11.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Davis, Oakland, 13; Gallo, Texas, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 12; Cruz, Seattle, 11; Perez, Kansas City, 11; Sano, Minnesota, 11; 5 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES_Cain, Kansas City, 12; Dyson, Seattle, 12; Maybin, Los Angeles, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 8; 6 tied at 7.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; 9 tied at 5-3.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.07; Sale, Boston, 2.19; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.31; Holland, Chicago, 2.47; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.55; Miley, Baltimore, 2.59; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.60; McCullers, Houston, 2.65; Triggs, Oakland, 2.77; 1 tied at 2.83.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 95; Archer, Tampa Bay, 77; Estrada, Toronto, 70; Salazar, Cleveland, 69; Darvish, Texas, 68; Pineda, New York, 61; McCullers, Houston, 60; Morton, Houston, 59; Porcello, Boston, 58; Rodriguez, Boston, 55; 3 tied at 54.