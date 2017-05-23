BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Baltimore
|25
|18
|.581
|1½
|Boston
|22
|21
|.512
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|23
|24
|.489
|5½
|Toronto
|19
|26
|.422
|8½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Cleveland
|23
|20
|.535
|1
|Detroit
|21
|22
|.488
|3
|Chicago
|20
|23
|.465
|4
|Kansas City
|18
|26
|.409
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Texas
|24
|21
|.533
|6
|Los Angeles
|24
|23
|.511
|7
|Oakland
|20
|24
|.455
|9½
|Seattle
|20
|25
|.444
|10
___
|Monday's Games
Minnesota 14, Baltimore 7
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 1
L.A. Angels 3, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 1, Detroit 0
Arizona 5, Chicago White Sox 1
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-3)
Minnesota (Santana 6-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-2)
Seattle (Bergman 1-1) at Washington (Ross 1-0)
Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2) at Cincinnati (Garrett 3-3)
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-3)
Texas (Cashner 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 2-5)
Toronto (Biagini 1-2) at Milwaukee (Nelson 2-2)
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 4-1)
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Arizona (Corbin 3-4)
Miami (Urena 1-2) at Oakland (Hahn 1-3