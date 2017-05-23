  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/23 12:34
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0230 American League Standings

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 26 16 .619
Baltimore 25 18 .581
Boston 22 21 .512
Tampa Bay 23 24 .489
Toronto 19 26 .422
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 18 .561
Cleveland 23 20 .535 1
Detroit 21 22 .488 3
Chicago 20 23 .465 4
Kansas City 18 26 .409
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 30 15 .667
Texas 24 21 .533 6
Los Angeles 24 23 .511 7
Oakland 20 24 .455
Seattle 20 25 .444 10

Monday's Games

Minnesota 14, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 3, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 1, Detroit 0

Arizona 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-3)

Minnesota (Santana 6-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-2)

Seattle (Bergman 1-1) at Washington (Ross 1-0)

Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2) at Cincinnati (Garrett 3-3)

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-3)

Texas (Cashner 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 2-5)

Toronto (Biagini 1-2) at Milwaukee (Nelson 2-2)

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 4-1)

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Arizona (Corbin 3-4)

Miami (Urena 1-2) at Oakland (Hahn 1-3