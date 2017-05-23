Trump embraces Israel, but Russian ties still trail him

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.

Trump placed a note in the ancient stones of Jerusalem's Western Wall. And he sent a signal of solidarity to an ally he's pushing to work harder toward peace with the Palestinians.

Yet Trump himself brought up a source of criticism. He unexpectedly offered a new defense of his disclosure of classified information to Russian diplomats.

He told reporters he never mentioned Israel in the meeting. Various officials have said that was the source of the classified intelligence. But Trump hasn't been accused of doing that.

Trump's offhand remark was another stark reminder that his troubles at home, including investigations of his campaign's ties to Russia, have followed him across the ocean.