Trump embraces Israel, but Russian ties still trail him

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after making a joint statement in Jerusalem, Monday,
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting in Jerusalem on Monday, Ma
President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk during welcome ceremony in Tel Aviv, Monday, May 22,2017.
FILE - In a Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at a joint press conference with Russian Pres
Melania Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City Monday,May 22, 2017. (Heidi Levine, pool
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara after delive
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.
Trump placed a note in the ancient stones of Jerusalem's Western Wall. And he sent a signal of solidarity to an ally he's pushing to work harder toward peace with the Palestinians.
Yet Trump himself brought up a source of criticism. He unexpectedly offered a new defense of his disclosure of classified information to Russian diplomats.
He told reporters he never mentioned Israel in the meeting. Various officials have said that was the source of the classified intelligence. But Trump hasn't been accused of doing that.
Trump's offhand remark was another stark reminder that his troubles at home, including investigations of his campaign's ties to Russia, have followed him across the ocean.