BC-EU--Ariana Grande-Concert Blast,ADVISORY, EU

The following is a package The Associated Press is offering on the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed at least 19 people.

ARIANA GRANDE-CONCERT BLAST — An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack. SENT: 500 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing. With ARIANA GRANDE-CONCERT BLAST-THE LATEST.

ARIANA GRANDE-CONCERT BLAST-SCENE — A night for which Ariana Grande fans had waited weeks has ends in blood and terror after an explosion tears through the foyer of the Manchester Arena moments after Grande leaves the stage. At least 19 concertgoers were killed and about 50 others were injured. SENT: 340 words, photos.

ARIANA GRANDE-CONCERT BLAST-REACTION — Pop music's Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars were among notables offering prayers and support on social media over the Manchester explosion at an Ariana Grande concert. SENT: 400 words, photo.

