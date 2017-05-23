Much-anticipated Ariana Grande concert ends in blood, horror

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A highly anticipated night for Ariana Grande fans has ended in blood and terror after an explosion tore through the foyer of the Manchester Arena.

At least 19 concertgoers were killed and about 50 others were injured Monday night. Social media carried messages from families concerned about missing loved ones.

Shaun Hunter was with his daughters — 10-year-old Eva and 12-year-old Ruby — all wearing kitten ears like the star of the show when the house lights went on. He called the rush of concertgoers after the explosion "a stampede."

"I saw one bloke carrying his daughter. She was bleeding," Hunter told The Times of London.

Police said they were treating the incident as terrorism.

Grande, who had just left the stage, was unhurt.