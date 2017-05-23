U.S delivers 6 coastal patrol boats to Vietnam coast guard

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The United States has delivered six coastal patrol boats to Vietnam's coast guard in a move that expands their security cooperation amid tension in the disputed South China Sea.

The six 45-foot Metal Shark patrol boats were officially handed over by U.S. Ambassador Ted Osius to the coast guard Monday in the central province of Quang Nam. The embassy said in a statement that the handover represented deepening cooperation in maritime law enforcement and humanitarian assistance in Vietnam's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

The two countries have seen increased cooperation in security and defense in addition to business and investment ties since they restored diplomatic ties more than 20 years ago.