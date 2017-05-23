Predators reach 1st Stanley Cup Final, oust Ducks in 6 games

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, stops a shot against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game 6 of th
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates with teammates after his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first peri
Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier (1) reacts to a Nashville Predators score as Nashville Predators left wing Frederick Gaudreau (32
Nashville Predators fans cheer during the second period in Game 6 of the Western Conference final against the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL
Anaheim Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase (86), of the Czech Republic, shoots the puck past Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin (52) f
Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette cheers on his team against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game 6 of the W
Anaheim Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle, back, talks to players including center Nate Thompson (44) during the first period in Game 6 of
Anaheim Ducks right wing Jared Boll (40) brings the puck up the ice as Nashville Predators center Vernon Fiddler (83) reaches in during
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17) loses his stick as he falls to the ice during the second period in Game 6 of the Western Conferen
Trisha Yearwood performs the National Anthem before Game 6 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Monda
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colton Sissons scored his third goal with 6:00 left, ensuring the Nashville Predators' magical postseason now includes the franchise's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks with a 6-3 win in Game 6 on Monday night.
The Predators, who've never won even a division title in their 19-year history, came in with the fewest points of any team in these playoffs.
Now they've swept the West's No. 1 seed in Chicago, downed St. Louis in six in the second round and then the Pacific Division champ in six games. Peter Laviolette became the fourth coach to take three different teams to the Final, and the first since the playoffs split into conference play in 1994.
The Predators will play either defending champion Pittsburgh or Ottawa for the Stanley Cup. Game 1 is Monday.
Anaheim lost in the conference finals for the second time in three years.