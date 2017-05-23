Dalai Lama may pick his successor soon

New Delhi (Taiwan News) -- The Tibetan Buddhist head the 14th Dalai Lama will pick his successor "soon," President of the Tibetan government-in-exile Lobsang Sangay said, denying China's say on the selection issue.

The Dalai Lama, 81, has yet to make a decision about his successor. "As far as the next Dalai Lama is concerned it's already on the table and he can come through reincarnation, selection or emanation. These options are on the table but not yet executed," he said, while speaking at the "Indo-Tibet Summit" organized by the South and East Asia Foundation in New Delhi.

"He (the Dalai Lama) says that he will decide at the age of 90, but I think it should happen sooner and I think it is likely to happen," he said.

In reincarnation, one has to die and be reborn. Selection is when the high lamas meet and select the Dalai Lama and emanation is when the Dalai Lama designates his own successor before he passes away.

Sangay said that as per the procedure, selection of the next Dalai Lama by China would be "illegitimate."

Last month, China's official think-tanks had announced that the next highest monk of Tibetan Buddhism must have the endorsement of Beijing. China, led by the atheist Communist Party, has held the same position for years now.

The Dalai Lamas have historically enjoyed considerable political and spiritual influence over Tibetans.

China is keen to pick up the successor to the current Dalai Lama to firm up its hold over Tibet, which it has kept under tight political, military and administrative control after it took over the area in 1951.

Sangay also said that the Tibet administration was adopting a middle-way policy in dealing with China, a view supported by the Dalai Lama.

"There are practical reasons because China says 'One China' cannot be negotiated. That's a reality. And we say, OK, if that is non-negotiable then what is negotiable is genuine autonomy, which is written in the Chinese constitution and which should be given to Tibetan people," the president said.