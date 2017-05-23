KMT tries to bring sexy back with foxy new delegate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In an effort to swell the ranks of the opposition Kuomingtang (KMT) and to erect a new base of support, the party is looking for a youth movement, and the hot and bothered model-turned-politician Akina Li Tzu-yu (黎子渝) is ready to grab the baton.

Li, 28, a print model and goddaughter of outgoing KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), was elected as a party delegate in Hsinchu City on Saturday.



Akina Li with Godmother Hung Hsiu-chu. (Akina Li FB)

Already an internet sensation before the election for her angelic face and curvaceous body earning her over 100,000 Facebook followers, many netizens have compared her looks to Chinese actress Li Bingbing and Taiwanese actress Ivy Chen (陳意涵). However, Li vehemently denies she has risen to power on her good looks alone, she emphasized the importance of oral skills among others: "Appearance is not enough..., oration, wisdom, ability, and wit will overcome natural beauty."



Akina Li Facebook

Li told UDN, "Although participating in the party delegate selection process was grueling, but all the hard work was worth enabling all party comrades to have their voice heard. In fact, the KMT needs young people involved the most, because the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members are all young, while there is a lack of young people in the KMT. So I would like to call all the young people to stand up together and help the KMT return to power."



Akina Li Facebook

In her latest Facebook post, Li said "the DPP does not have the monopoly on love for Taiwan, if people are born and raised Taiwanese, don't they all love Taiwan? I say that the party imbalance is not the blessing of the Taiwanese people, the KMT needs more young people to keep moving forward. Taiwanese people want stability!"



Akina Li Facebook



Akina Li Facebook