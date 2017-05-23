  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/23 08:43
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 25 15 7 3 50 21 52
San Lorenzo 25 14 4 7 40 29 46
River Plate 23 13 6 4 41 23 45
Newell's 25 13 6 6 34 21 45
Banfield 25 14 3 8 33 28 45
Independiente 24 12 8 4 32 17 44
Estudiantes 25 12 8 5 39 25 44
Colon 25 13 5 7 29 21 44
Racing Club 25 13 3 9 41 35 42
Rosario Central 25 11 7 7 35 24 40
Lanus 25 11 6 8 29 23 39
Talleres 25 10 7 8 28 22 37
Defensa y Justicia 24 10 7 7 22 18 37
Gimnasia 24 9 7 8 20 17 34
Godoy Cruz 25 10 4 11 27 29 34
Atletico Rafaela 25 9 6 10 25 23 33
Atletico Tucuman 24 8 7 9 30 28 31
Olimpo 24 7 9 8 26 24 30
Temperley 25 8 6 11 24 31 30
Santa Fe 25 7 8 10 22 30 29
Velez Sarsfield 25 8 4 13 22 38 28
Patronato Parana 25 6 9 10 25 33 27
San Martin 25 5 11 9 20 33 26
Tigre 25 6 7 12 29 37 25
Huracan 25 5 9 11 20 24 24
Aldosivi 25 5 8 12 14 31 23
Sarmiento 25 5 7 13 23 37 22
Quilmes 25 6 4 15 15 38 22
Belgrano 25 3 10 12 16 28 19
Arsenal 24 4 5 15 19 42 17
Tuesday, May 16

Velez Sarsfield 2, Tigre 1

Saturday, May 20

Atletico Tucuman 3, Banfield 0

Belgrano 1, Patronato Parana 1

Lanus 2, Atletico Rafaela 0

Sarmiento 1, Talleres 4

Boca Juniors 1, Newell's 0

Tigre 1, San Martin 1

Santa Fe 0, Arsenal 1

Independiente 2, Huracan 1

Sunday, May 21

Godoy Cruz 3, Velez Sarsfield 0

San Lorenzo 0, Aldosivi 1

Temperley 3, Colon 0

Quilmes 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Rosario Central 4, Racing Club 1

Monday, May 22

Olimpo 3, Estudiantes 1

Tuesday, May 23

Gimnasia vs. River Plate 0015 GMT

Sunday, May 28

Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

Colon vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Independiente 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT

Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

River Plate vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT