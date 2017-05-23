BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Boca Juniors
|25 15
|7
|3
|50
|21
|52
|San Lorenzo
|25 14
|4
|7
|40
|29
|46
|River Plate
|23 13
|6
|4
|41
|23
|45
|Newell's
|25 13
|6
|6
|34
|21
|45
|Banfield
|25 14
|3
|8
|33
|28
|45
|Independiente
|24 12
|8
|4
|32
|17
|44
|Estudiantes
|25 12
|8
|5
|39
|25
|44
|Colon
|25 13
|5
|7
|29
|21
|44
|Racing Club
|25 13
|3
|9
|41
|35
|42
|Rosario Central
|25 11
|7
|7
|35
|24
|40
|Lanus
|25 11
|6
|8
|29
|23
|39
|Talleres
|25 10
|7
|8
|28
|22
|37
|Defensa y Justicia 24 10
|7
|7
|22
|18
|37
|Gimnasia
|24
|9
|7
|8
|20
|17
|34
|Godoy Cruz
|25 10
|4 11
|27
|29
|34
|Atletico Rafaela
|25
|9
|6 10
|25
|23
|33
|Atletico Tucuman
|24
|8
|7
|9
|30
|28
|31
|Olimpo
|24
|7
|9
|8
|26
|24
|30
|Temperley
|25
|8
|6 11
|24
|31
|30
|Santa Fe
|25
|7
|8 10
|22
|30
|29
|Velez Sarsfield
|25
|8
|4 13
|22
|38
|28
|Patronato Parana
|25
|6
|9 10
|25
|33
|27
|San Martin
|25
|5 11
|9
|20
|33
|26
|Tigre
|25
|6
|7 12
|29
|37
|25
|Huracan
|25
|5
|9 11
|20
|24
|24
|Aldosivi
|25
|5
|8 12
|14
|31
|23
|Sarmiento
|25
|5
|7 13
|23
|37
|22
|Quilmes
|25
|6
|4 15
|15
|38
|22
|Belgrano
|25
|3 10 12
|16
|28
|19
|Arsenal
|24
|4
|5 15
|19
|42
|17
|Tuesday, May 16
Velez Sarsfield 2, Tigre 1
|Saturday, May 20
Atletico Tucuman 3, Banfield 0
Belgrano 1, Patronato Parana 1
Lanus 2, Atletico Rafaela 0
Sarmiento 1, Talleres 4
Boca Juniors 1, Newell's 0
Tigre 1, San Martin 1
Santa Fe 0, Arsenal 1
Independiente 2, Huracan 1
|Sunday, May 21
Godoy Cruz 3, Velez Sarsfield 0
San Lorenzo 0, Aldosivi 1
Temperley 3, Colon 0
Quilmes 0, Defensa y Justicia 2
Rosario Central 4, Racing Club 1
|Monday, May 22
Olimpo 3, Estudiantes 1
|Tuesday, May 23
Gimnasia vs. River Plate 0015 GMT
|Sunday, May 28
Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Temperley 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Newell's vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT
Colon vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Independiente 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT
Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
River Plate vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT