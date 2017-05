Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, May 23 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Newly elected KMT chairman sets sights on Taipei, New Taipei mayoral elections.

@China Times: DPP lawmakers petition for change in work regulations.

@Liberty Times: U.S., Germany, Australia speak out for Taiwan on opening day of WHA.

@Apple Daily: Tigerair pilots caught napping while flying.

@Economic Daily News: Local stock market boosted by infux of foreign money.

@Commercial Times: Another Japanese developer sets up shop in Taiwan.