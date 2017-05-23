  1. Home
  2. Society

Northern Taiwan to see thundershowers Tuesday afternoon

Sunny skies will give way to thunderstorms in northern Taiwan on Tuesday

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/05/23 10:49

Rain expected to continue today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Skies will be mostly cloudy or sunny around much of Taiwan on Tuesday, but the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) warns of thundershowers in the afternoon, particularly in northern, northeastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan.

There could be heavy rain in mountainous areas once the thunderstorms begin, therefore the CWB advises people in those areas to take extra precautions.

In the western half of the country and the northwestern islands of Matsu, a weather front will bring light wind and scattered showers, according to the CWB

Western Taiwan will sees highs ranging from 31 to 33, while the highest temperature in eastern Taiwan will be 34 in Pingtung, which will also see thunderstorms.

The air quality throughout Taiwan is expected to range from moderate to good on Tuesday, according to Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration.
rain warning
thundershowers
thunder
rain

RELATED ARTICLES

CWB issues heavy rain alert for 19 counties and cities in Taiwan
2017/05/16 10:34
Approaching front to bring more rain throughout week
2017/05/14 11:51
3 workers rescued as rain warning hits 14 Taiwanese regions
2017/05/05 17:00
Heavy rain alert issued for northern Taiwan
2017/04/11 09:46
Chilly temp forecast for Tomb Sweeping Day long weekend
2017/03/31 20:19