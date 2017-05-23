Northern Taiwan to see thundershowers Tuesday afternoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Skies will be mostly cloudy or sunny around much of Taiwan on Tuesday, but the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) warns of thundershowers in the afternoon, particularly in northern, northeastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan.

There could be heavy rain in mountainous areas once the thunderstorms begin, therefore the CWB advises people in those areas to take extra precautions.

In the western half of the country and the northwestern islands of Matsu, a weather front will bring light wind and scattered showers, according to the CWB

Western Taiwan will sees highs ranging from 31 to 33, while the highest temperature in eastern Taiwan will be 34 in Pingtung, which will also see thunderstorms.

The air quality throughout Taiwan is expected to range from moderate to good on Tuesday, according to Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration.