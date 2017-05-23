PBS airing live nature special from Alaska this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — PBS is calling it a family vacation by camera. The network is collaborating with the BBC this summer on a live action series set in Alaska that attempts to catch bears, wolves, eagles and other wildlife in their natural habitat.

The network said the three-part series will air in prime time on July 23, 26 and 30.

The special is reminiscent of a similar series based in California's Monterey Bay done by the two networks in 2015.

Chief programming executive Beth Hoppe (HOP-pee) says PBS will air several other history and science-based shows this summer, part of an emphasis on things families can enjoy together.