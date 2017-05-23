  1. Home
Texas singer-songwriter Jimmy LaFave, 61, dies of cancer

By  Associated Press
2017/05/23 06:10

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Singer-songwriter Jimmy LaFave, whose 2007 album "Cimarron Manifesto" drew critical raves and reached the top of the Americana music chart, has died just days after he appeared at a concert held in his honor.

A statement Monday from Music Road Records says LaFave died Sunday at his Austin home after a fight with cancer. He was 61.

More than 1,000 people attended a sold-out concert Thursday night at Austin's Paramount Theatre to honor LaFave. He attended using a wheelchair.

The East Texas native embraced the spirit of folk music icon Woody Guthrie. In 1996, Nora Guthrie invited LaFave to appear at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute to her father and at her father's 1997 induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

LaFave also was a two-time Austin Music Award winner for singer-songwriter.