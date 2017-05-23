Factories closed in Haiti industrial park after protest

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Factories in an industrial park in Haiti's capital have been closed since thousands of workers took to the streets last week demanding pay increases.

Industrialists and government officials met Monday in the park, where a police presence was heavy and factories were empty.

Garment workers say their wages at Port-au-Prince factories are not enough to support their families amid a depreciating currency and a rising cost of living.

A Friday protest which first shuttered the factories occurred days after an increase in the price of gasoline.

Workers are demanding 800 Haitian gourdes per eight-hour work day. Based on current exchange rates, that's roughly $12.47 per day. They now earn 300 gourdes, or $4.67.

Social Affairs and Work Minister Roosevelt Bellevue says "we can't put up the minimum salary that much."