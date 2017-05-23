El Salvador's first cardinal surprised by selection

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Monsignor Gregorio Rosa Chavez, an auxiliary bishop who works as a parish pastor in El Salvador, was alone preparing to lead a Sunday Mass when a friend called to say he heard Pope Francis had named him as a new cardinal.

Rosa Chavez says at first he didn't believe the news. After all, he had never sought power within the church and was actually planning to retire.

But Rosa Chavez was close to the late Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was killed by a right-wing death squad in 1980 during El Salvador's civil war and beatified in 2015.

Rosa Chavez said Monday that he thanked Romero for this gift. He will become El Salvador's first among the elite who elect popes at a June 28 ceremony at the Vatican.