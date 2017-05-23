New York City steakhouse sues Pennsylvania eatery over name

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A New York City steakhouse is suing a Pennsylvania eatery for trademark infringement.

Peter Luger Inc. filed a lawsuit last week against Scranton's Carl von Luger Steak & Seafood restaurant.

The lawsuit says the owner of the Scranton restaurant, Robert Dickert, once worked at the Peter Luger steakhouse in Brooklyn, which was established in 1887.

Dickert opened the Scranton restaurant in 2011, but the lawsuit claims the restaurant brands itself as "an age old family tradition" and uses the phrase "since 1887."

The suit calls that "a blatant attempt" to trade on Peter Luger's "famous marks and sterling reputation."

The complaint seeks unspecified damages and a judgment prohibiting use of the Carl von Luger name.

A woman who answered the phone Monday at Carl von Luger's said Dickert wasn't commenting.