BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/05/23 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 132.10 133.00 129.60 130.60 Down 1.50
Sep 134.70 135.35 132.00 132.95 Down 1.55
Dec 138.05 138.75 135.45 136.45 Down 1.45
Mar 141.55 142.10 138.95 139.85 Down 1.40
May 143.90 144.20 141.25 142.10 Down 1.40
Jul 145.75 145.80 143.40 144.20 Down 1.40
Sep 147.65 147.70 145.15 146.15 Down 1.30
Dec 149.30 149.50 147.70 148.55 Down 1.30
Mar 151.85 151.85 150.85 150.90 Down 1.35
May 151.90 Down 1.50
Jul 153.95 153.95 152.80 152.80 Down 1.65
Sep 153.65 Down 1.70
Dec 155.85 155.85 154.65 154.65 Down 1.90
Mar 156.25 Down 1.85