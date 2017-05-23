New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|132.10
|133.00
|129.60
|130.60
|Down 1.50
|Sep
|134.70
|135.35
|132.00
|132.95
|Down 1.55
|Dec
|138.05
|138.75
|135.45
|136.45
|Down 1.45
|Mar
|141.55
|142.10
|138.95
|139.85
|Down 1.40
|May
|143.90
|144.20
|141.25
|142.10
|Down 1.40
|Jul
|145.75
|145.80
|143.40
|144.20
|Down 1.40
|Sep
|147.65
|147.70
|145.15
|146.15
|Down 1.30
|Dec
|149.30
|149.50
|147.70
|148.55
|Down 1.30
|Mar
|151.85
|151.85
|150.85
|150.90
|Down 1.35
|May
|151.90
|Down 1.50
|Jul
|153.95
|153.95
|152.80
|152.80
|Down 1.65
|Sep
|153.65
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|155.85
|155.85
|154.65
|154.65
|Down 1.90
|Mar
|156.25
|Down 1.85