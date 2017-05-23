Gatland: Vunipola a big loss, rest of Lions 'pretty good'

DUBLIN (AP) — Following the massive blow of Billy Vunipola's withdrawal, Warren Gatland reported the rest of his British and Irish Lions squad was fit or getting there a week out from leaving for New Zealand.

A week after leading Saracens to the European club championship, No. 8 Vunipola pulled out on Sunday, a day after aggravating a right shoulder injury in the English Premiership semifinals. He needs surgery. He was replaced by England teammate James Haskell, another first-time Lion.

The other injured Lions include Wales hooker Ken Owens (ankle), Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien (calf), and Wales scrumhalf Rhys Webb (groin). They missed the Pro12 playoffs last weekend. Ireland prop Jack McGrath had an arm X-ray come back clear.

They were making good progress, coach Gatland said on Monday at the Lions' training camp outside Dublin.

Gatland anticipates losing six to 10 players of his original 41-man squad. The Lions in 2013 lost nine. He's already lost two; England scrumhalf Ben Youngs was the first to withdraw for family reasons.

"We spend a lot of time going through the process of picking players, and trying to plan and prepare, so to lose someone is disappointing," Gatland said. "You have just got to move on."

Gatland said they were tempted to replace Vunipola with another No. 8, but decided they were well stocked with Wales' Taulupe Faletau and Ross Moriarty, and Ireland's CJ Stander. So they went for flexibility; Haskell could cover all three back row positions, plus he played Super Rugby in New Zealand for the Highlanders in 2011.

"I spoke to Billy, and he just felt that he couldn't give us 100 percent," Gatland said. "You have got to respect that decision he has made and him not wanting to let anyone down.

"I did try and persuade him to come over (to Ireland) and be assessed, but he was adamant he wasn't right. He is a big loss to us, but I fully understand the decision he made to not go on the tour. He's had this ongoing shoulder problem for five or six months. He made that decision for himself, and he was adamant it was the right call."

Gatland was crossing his fingers there were no more injuries among his Lions squad members playing this weekend in the Pro12 and English finals.

The Lions leave next Monday, and play the first match on their 10-match tour the following weekend against a Provincial Barbarians outfit.