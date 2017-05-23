  1. Home
Dad of crash victim leaves note of gratitude in Times Square

By  Associated Press
2017/05/23 01:54

NEW YORK (AP) — The father of a Michigan tourist killed by an out-of-control driver in Times Square has left a note at a makeshift memorial to thank New Yorkers for their support.

Thomas Elsman on Saturday visited the site where 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed. He was accompanied by a reporter from Michigan television station WWMT.

His daughter had been visiting New York City with her mother and younger sister when she died Thursday.

Authorities say Richard Rojas steered his car onto a sidewalk and into pedestrians for three blocks before crashing.

Elsman left his note at a concrete block that has become a makeshift memorial, covered with people's names along with candles, flowers and stuffed animals.

His note said there were "no words that can express our gratitude" for the support.